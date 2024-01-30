Yellow weather warning issued for Sunderland - when strong winds are set to hit city
The warning is in place for much of tomorrow.
Sunderland is set for more strong winds, with a warning in place for tomorrow.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind covering the whole of Northern England and Scotland as far north as the Shetland Islands and almost as far south as Leeds and Manchester.
The warning, which is in place between 9am and 5pm tomorrow, Wednesday, January 31, says: "Strong and blustery southwesterly winds will quickly spread southwards across Scotland on Wednesday, reaching Northern Ireland and northern England by late morning or early afternoon.
"Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected widely with a few places - most likely hills and coastal areas - are likely to see gusts reaching up to 65 mph.
"During the late morning and early afternoon high gusts will be accompanied by rain, heavy at times before wind starts to slowly ease from the north later." The Met Office is warning of disruption to travel and possible powercuts, as well as spray and large waves at the seafront, with warnings to visitors to take extra care: "If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.
"Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."