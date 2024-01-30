Yellow weather warning issued for Sunderland - when strong winds are set to hit city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland is set for more strong winds, with a warning in place for tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind covering the whole of Northern England and Scotland as far north as the Shetland Islands and almost as far south as Leeds and Manchester.

The area covered by tomorrow's weather warning

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning, which is in place between 9am and 5pm tomorrow, Wednesday, January 31, says: "Strong and blustery southwesterly winds will quickly spread southwards across Scotland on Wednesday, reaching Northern Ireland and northern England by late morning or early afternoon.

"Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected widely with a few places - most likely hills and coastal areas - are likely to see gusts reaching up to 65 mph.

"During the late morning and early afternoon high gusts will be accompanied by rain, heavy at times before wind starts to slowly ease from the north later." The Met Office is warning of disruption to travel and possible powercuts, as well as spray and large waves at the seafront, with warnings to visitors to take extra care: "If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.