Met Office issues Yellow Weather Warning for weekend snow and ice for parts of Sunderland
The warning is in place from midday Saturday (January 4) to midnight on Sunday.
Whilst areas along the very edge of the North East coast are currently outside the warning, the zone does include parts of Sunderland including Washington as well as Durham City.
A Met office spokesperson said: “Heavy snow and some freezing rain in places may cause some disruption over the weekend.
“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage may be affected and that some rural communities could become cut off
“There is also a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and the possibility of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”
The current forecast for Washington shows that temperatures will rise to just two degrees Celsius on Saturday before falling to freezing point overnight and into Sunday morning.
The wind-chill will make temperatures feel more like minus three degrees Celsius. In Durham City, temperatures will fall to minus one degrees Celsius.
The Met Office is currently forecasting sleet from 3am on Sunday morning before turning to heavy rain from 9am.
The is the current forecast at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.
