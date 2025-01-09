Yellow weather warning for ice with risk of injuries issued for Sunderland
The Met Office weather warning is in place from 4pm today (January 9) until 10am tomorrow.
A spokesperson said: “Scattered wintry showers may lead to some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
“There will be an increased risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”
Whilst there is currently no forecast of snow for Sunderland, temperatures overnight are set to drop to minus two degrees Celsius which the wind-chill making it feel more like minus seven.
Daytime temperatures are also going to struggle to get above freezing with the Met Office forecasting a high of just one degree Celsius today and two degrees Celsius tomorrow.
Away from the coast, temperatures are set to drop to minus four degrees Celsius.
This is the current Met Office forecast at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.
