Yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued for weekend of Sunderland Airshow
Sunderland has enjoyed soaring temperatures this week but that’s all set to change – just in time for the city’s biggest events.
As a heatwave hit the UK, temperatures soared to 28°C in Sunderland on Thursday, July 25.
Although the region was hit by thunderstorms overnight the sun has been shining throughout the day.
But now two yellow weather warnings have now been issued – just in time for the biggest annual event of Sunderland’s calendar.
A warning for thunderstorms is in place from 3pm on Friday, July 26, to 4am on Saturday morning.
While a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for the weekend.
It could put a dampener on the popular Sunderland Airshow – which begins on Friday, July 26 – as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on the city.
Heavy rainfall is expected between 12pm on Saturday to 3pm on Sunday and could lead flooding and travel disruption.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “The weekend is looking fairly wet. Rain will begin from Saturday until Sunday evening, it won’t be constant, but at times there will be heavy rain.
“The area is likely to see in the region of 40 to 60mm of rain over Saturday and Sunday with perhaps as much as 80 to 120mm over high ground of the Pennines."
Forecasters have warned there is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded and it could lead to difficult driving conditions and some potential road closures.