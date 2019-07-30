Yellow warning: Met Office issues a weather alert for heavy rain across North East
The weather doesn’t show any signs of improving – it’s goodbye to the sun and hello to more heavy rain.
Met Office forecasters have issued a range of Yellow warnings for thunderstorms and rain, and the alert covers the whole of the North East for Wednesday, July 31.
What is the latest forecast showing?
It seems our luck is up. Heavy rain is forecast for the region on Wednesday, July 31 – but while the weather report showed that we could miss the worst parts of it, things have changed.
The whole of the region is now covered by the Met Office’s alert. So, what’s in store?
Some thunderstorms could develop by the afternoon, with a chance of flooding in places and travel disruption.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and drivers should be aware that some road closures could take place. Delays or cancellations to train and bus travel is also a possibility.
Drivers should take caution as even moderate rain can reduce ability to see and be seen. In the heavy downpours, the Met Office suggest avoiding starting the journey until it clears if possible and to choose main roads, where you are less likely to be exposed to fallen debris and flooding. Use dipped headlights if visibility is seriously reduced.
Some communities may be cut off by flooding but the weather is set to be worse further up North.
Homes and businesses have a chance of being flooded and there are possible power cuts due to flooding or lightning.