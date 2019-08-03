Yellow warning for North East as thunderstorm threatens to cause flooding and travel disruption
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms over a 10-hour period tomorrow.
Forecasters have said from noon tomorrow, Sunday, August 4, until 10pm, the region, along with areas of the North West and a large part of Scotland, can expect scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms.
Across the North East, it is due to be a dry morning with sunny spells, with sunshine and showers.
However, it says it will be “occasionally heavy with thunder, becoming frequent at times during the day.”
The greatest chance of thunder will be around 1pm, when there is a 50% chance of rain.
The maximum temperature 23 °C.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The thunderstorm warning says they may cause some transport disruption and flooding, with a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.
It says damage could be caused to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes and a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services and it has said their is a likelihood some communities may become cut off by flooded roads.
The forecast ahead from Monday to Wednesday is that the region will see sunshine and scattered heavy showers on Monday, with a risk of thunder.
There will be sunny spells and occasionally heavy showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures around average for early August.