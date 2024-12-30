Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind, which is set to impact the North East over three days of weather chaos.

Issued over the weekend by the weather service, the warning is set to begin on New Year’s Eve and run into 2025.

Wind and rain are expected to hit the region over the coming days, with the Met Office predicting chances of snow in some areas.

There are currently a series of warnings across the North East for the coming days, with the wind warning starting at 7am on Tuesday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve - and running until midnight while another wind warning will begin at 9am on New Year’s Day and run until 6am on Thursday, January 2.

The second of these warnings will coincide with a snow warning, which was also put in place over the weekend.

This snow warning covers much of the north of England, including County Durham, inland areas of South Tyneside and Sunderland as well as Newcastle. At the time of writing this runs from 9am on New Year’s Day until 3am the following day.

Due to the heavy wind, the Met Office is predicting delays to public transport on road and rails while journeys are expected to take longer on services which are running. There is also a chance of danger for high sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Wind speeds across the region are expected to rise from around 5am on New Year’s Eve, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour which will rise to around 50 miles per hour by midday.

It is currently predicted the highest speeds will come between 12 noon and 1pm on New Year’s Eve.

At the time of writing the wind warnings run up until midnight on New Year’s Eve and heading into New Year’s Day. No plans have currently been changed to cater for the bad weather.