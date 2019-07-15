Will the rain stay away from Sunderland on Monday, July 15?
Sunderland saw its fair share of rain last week but Monday is set to bring some sunshine and cloud.
What is in store for the city on Monday, July 15?
The Met Office predicts sun changing to cloud by the early evening with highs of 17.
But, while it should stay fine and dry, some rain is expected later in the week.
What will the morning weather be like?
Early morning cloud will break up to leave a fine and warm day with sunny spells across Sunderland. While the odd light shower is possible, Sunderland should stay dry throughout. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
Will the evening be any different?
The weather will begin and stay fine and dry throughout the evening. Overnight clear spells will bring patchy cloud along with them with some fog around dawn. A minimum temperature of 14 °C should be expected.
What will Tuesday, July 16 bring?
Tuesday, July 16 should be another mainly fine and dry day with patchy cloud and some sunny spells. Some of the cloud may bring an odd light shower, but most places will be dry. It will be a warmer day with a maximum temperature of 23 °C.
So, when will the rain arrive?
Warmth with a mix of sunny spells and showers is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday. This could turn to thunder in places. The weather should be mainly overcast on Friday and more prolonged rainfall will continue with windy conditions. So, enjoy the sun while it lasts.