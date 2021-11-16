Will Sunderland get a White Christmas? When will we get snow according to the Met Office?

Winter is on the near horizon, and it may not be long until clouds carrying snow follow.

The Met Office has predicted that we may see snow on Wearside before the end of the year as we head closer to the coldest period of the year.

As part of their long range forecast for Sunderland, the weather service suggest there could be snow and ice to contend with in early December.

Snowfall at Penshaw Monument.

For the period between 29 November and 13 December, it is believed we will not see any major changes to the temperatures and cloudy weather we have already experienced this Autumn, but that could change as the period continues.

"The weather will be more changeable further north, with spells of rain, and occasional strong winds” explains the Met Office, with this weather set to be occasionally broken up by periods of sunshine and showers.

Temperatures are set to be above average for the time of year, but we are being warned of likely “short-lived colder spells... with the risk of snow and ice, especially in the north.”

According to WxCharts’ weather information, the UK could see its first snowfall of the winter next week in Northern Scotland, with a small chance of snow for the North East by the end of the month, although this could also fall as light rain.

Will Sunderland get a white Christmas?

While the Met Office explain they can only predict the likelihood of snowfall on a particular day up to five days in advance, there is also a chance of a white Christmas, with bookies offering short odds on snow falling to the north of the country.

Sunderland’s closest weather station which you can place money on to snow is Newcastle airport, where bookmakers offer odds of 4/1 for snow to fall on Christmas Day. This is the joint best odds on any listed station across the UK, with only Edinburgh and Birmingham given a similar likelihood.