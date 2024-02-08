Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Weather warnings are in place for much of the UK, including the North East, with a period of heavy snowfall set to bring disruption to the region.

The yellow weather warning for the North East came into force at 6am this morning and remains in place until 6am on tomorrow, February 9, 2024.

However, Sunderland and the region's other coastal communities look set to escape, with the warning zone ending around Durham City.

Temperatures in Sunderland are forecast to remain above freezing today, though they are not expected to rise above 3ºC. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer, with temperatures rising to seven degrees by nightfall.

The city is also expected to see two days of rain, beginning around 12noon today and getting heavier as the day goes on.

Heavy rain is forecast for much of Friday, though it is forecast to dry up by 5pm and Saturday is due to be a dry and overcast, with temperatures of between four and eight degrees.