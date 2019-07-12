Will heavy rain make a return to Sunderland on Friday, July 12?
Sunderland endured a day of contrasting weather fortunes with Thursday’s flash floods finally replaced by evening sunshine.
By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 06:32
So what is in store for the city on Friday, July 12?
Friday early sunshine is likely to cloud over by 9am before returning around 4pm with temperatures reaching highs of 18 degrees Celsius.
Light showers, however, are predicted around 10pm.
One to consider if you are popping out for a Friday night drink.