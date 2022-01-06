When will it snow? Met Office issues Yellow Weather Warning for parts of North East
The Met Office is forecasting potential snow and sleet across the region with a Yellow Weather Warning in place for parts of Northumberland and County Durham.
The current forecast for Durham City suggests a 50 to 60 per cent chance of snow between 11am and 1pm with a temperature high of one degree Celsius.
Further north, in Northumberland, snow is also forecast for Morpeth between 11am and 2pm. Nearer to the coast in South Shields, Sunderland and Hartlepool, where temperatures are slightly warmer, any precipitation is expected to fall as sleet or rain.
The Met office has also issued a Yellow Weather Warning for ice and snow which will affect parts of our region including County Durham and Northumberland. The warning is in place today (January 6) from 10am to 4pm but is mainly expected to affect higher ground and could cause disruption to travel.