When Storm Isha is set to hit Sunderland with winds up to 50mph
After a freezing week and a milder Saturday, the weather gods are now set to blast Sunderland as Storm Isha hits the UK.
Two weather warnings for high winds are in place for the city today, a lower yellow warning from 12pm Sunday, January 21, until 12pm on Monday, January 22 - then a higher amber warning from 6pm tonight until 9am tomorrow.
The amber weather warning carries with it caution over 'a risk of danger to life' as well as possibly transport disruption and power cuts as the high winds wreak havok.
Wearside awoke to a chilly but sunny morning, though the tranquillity won't last long.
Gusts of up to 40mph will by 1pm, according to Met Office forecasters, building to around 50pm by 4pm.
Heavy rain is also forecast for between 3pm and 5pm, with more expected between 6pm and 10pm, the heaviest from 8pm onwards.
Monday is forecast to be sunny, though with gusts of wind remaining, staying up around the 50mph mark into the early morning, then up in the 40s and high 30s the rest of the day.