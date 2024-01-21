When Storm Isha is set to hit Sunderland with winds up to 50mph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a freezing week and a milder Saturday, the weather gods are now set to blast Sunderland as Storm Isha hits the UK.

Two weather warnings for high winds are in place for the city today, a lower yellow warning from 12pm Sunday, January 21, until 12pm on Monday, January 22 - then a higher amber warning from 6pm tonight until 9am tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The amber weather warning carries with it caution over 'a risk of danger to life' as well as possibly transport disruption and power cuts as the high winds wreak havok.

Wearside awoke to a chilly but sunny morning, though the tranquillity won't last long.

Gusts of up to 40mph will by 1pm, according to Met Office forecasters, building to around 50pm by 4pm.

Heavy rain is also forecast for between 3pm and 5pm, with more expected between 6pm and 10pm, the heaviest from 8pm onwards.