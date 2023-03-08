When 'disruptive' snow is forecast to hit Sunderland as weather warnings remain in place

Snow starting to fall in Sunderland this morning.

The Met Office forecast for Tuesday, March 8, is for a cloudy day with scattered snow showers, mostly along the coast but pushing inland at times.

Temperatures are not expected to get any warmer than 3 °C – and drop as low as -3 °C tonight, with snow showers continuing and a risk of icy patches.

Yellow weather warnings for snow are in place for Thursday and Friday, with snow, sleet and rain all forecast for Thursday.

Snow clouds over Roker this morning.