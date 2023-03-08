When 'disruptive' snow is forecast to hit Sunderland as weather warnings remain in place
Snow is steadily covering Sunderland in a wintry blanket, already lying up to an inch in some places – and it’s expected to get heavier as the week goes on.
The Met Office forecast for Tuesday, March 8, is for a cloudy day with scattered snow showers, mostly along the coast but pushing inland at times.
Temperatures are not expected to get any warmer than 3 °C – and drop as low as -3 °C tonight, with snow showers continuing and a risk of icy patches.
Yellow weather warnings for snow are in place for Thursday and Friday, with snow, sleet and rain all forecast for Thursday.
The outlook for Friday is for ‘disruptive’ snow and strong winds, with more settled weather on Saturday – though more rain and snow possible on Sunday.