What will the weather be in Sunderland on Christmas Day? Met Office release forecast for 25 December

December is upon us, and the build up for Christmas is getting even closer. Now we are in the month of Christmas Day, the Met Office are able to predict the long term weather across the next few weeks, including Christmas Day.

The service is offering short and long term predictions on their website, which currently run until the end of December.

This is split into two main timeframes, one which continues through the first half of the month, and a second which takes readers through the final two weeks of the year. Following a cold start to the month, milder temperatures are set to return as December continues, although the risk of rain and wind will remain and cold spells such as the ones we’ve seen across the end of November may also make an appearance.

Waves crashing on Seaburn promenade during more strong winds and swell.

The service continues by saying: “It is likely to become more settled around Christmas and towards New Year with increased chance of overnight frost and fog during clearer spells.”

Despite these predictions, the Met Office says that longer range forecasts are not wholly accurate, and the closer the day gets, the more accurately they can predict what the weather will be like on any given date.

It is only within five days that the Met Office truly believes it is able to give an accurate representation of a weather forecast at the local level.