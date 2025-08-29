What to expect from the North East weather on the final weekend in August

This is what you can expect from the weather in the North East this weekend.

We are now at the end of August and summer 2025 is coming to an end in the North East of England.

Over the course of the last few months, we’ve seen plenty of sunrise and warm temperatures, but will it continue into the final weekend of August?

According to Met Office forecasters, the North East will see both sunny spells and heavy rain.

This is what you can expect from the North East weather this weekend:

This is what to expect from the North East weather this weekend. | National World

Friday, August 29

Friday is expected to start off with some sunny spells, although we could see some cloud covering as we head throughout the morning.

Forecasters are expecting the weather to turn wet in the afternoon, with heavy rain showers predicted for the region.

It should dry up as we head into the evening, with daily highs of 20°C.

Saturday, August 30

Met Office forecasters are predicting that there will be bright sunny spells on Saturday morning and they are expected to continue throughout until the early afternoon.

However, much like Friday, forecasters are once again expecting the weather to turn wet into the afternoon, with more heavy showers hitting the North East.

While the rain may ease off slightly, the weather could remain wet as we head into the evening and Saturday night.

Daily highs of 21°C expected.

Sunday, August 31

Just like the rest of the weekend, Sunday is expected to start with some sunny spells.

The sunny weather is expected to continue into the afternoon, although we could see some cloudy spells as the day goes on.

At the time of writing, Met Office forecasters are expecting the weather to remain dry on Sunday afternoon but they do say they are a 50% chance of precipitation.

Temperatures are expected to high daily highs of 20°C.