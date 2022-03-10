Sunderland weather forecast as the city is set for a bright and mild weekend
Met Office forecasters are expecting a bright and mostly dry weekend with mild temperatures as spring begins to set in.
As we head into the weekend, (Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13) Sunderland looks set for mild temperatures mixed with some bright sunny spells and the odd rain shower.
Wearside will see highs of around 11°C over the course of the weekend, with forecasters expecting lows of 7°C.
This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend, according to the Met Office.
Friday, March 11
A bright start to the day is expected, with some sunny spells forecast throughout the morning.
The weather is predicted to turn cloudy around lunch time, however it should remain dry throughout most of the afternoon.
We could see some light rain showers as we head into early evening, with daily highs of 9°C.
Saturday, March 12
Met Office forecasters are expecting another sunny start to the day, however there is a chance of some more light rain showers throughout the morning.
The weather should remain dry over the course of the afternoon and into the evening as more sunny spells are forecast.
Daily highs of 11°C are expected.
Sunday, March 13
Forecasters expect a cloudy start to Sunday morning, however the weather should turn brighter as we head throughout the day.
There is the possibility of some light rain towards Sunday evening, however temperatures are still expected to remain mild.
Once again, Met Office forecasters are expecting daily highs of 11°C.