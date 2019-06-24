What is the weather going to be like in Sunderland on Monday, June 24?
Sunderland is warned to expect persistent spells of rain and even thunder on Monday.
A yellow weather warning is in place for the city with weather experts at the Met Office warning that there is “a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds”.
The Met Office report for Sunderland reads: Generally cloudy, with hill fog this morning. Chance of showers or spells of rain, often heavy and sometimes thundery throughout, but especially at first this morning and then again this afternoon.”
Any thunder is expected to subside by around 6pm with the evening likely to become increasingly dry.
Rainfall and thunder, however, are expected to return on Tuesday before Wednesday brings a mixture of sunshine and showers.