The Met Office is predicting a mixed week for the region over the coming days.

September is now here, and although summer is slowly turning into autumn, there is still a bit of warm weather remaining this year.

However, the Met Office is predicting this will be combined with a series of wet spells this week.

North East weather: Met Office issues forecast for Tyne and Wear and beyond

What is the Met Office forecast for this week?

The weather service is predicting a mixed start to the week with sunny spells and a small period of rain around midday with highs of 18°C lasting throughout the majority of the afternoon.

Musch of the same is expected on Tuesday, September 2 with a dry start followed by showers from around lunchtime. These are thought to last until the early evening with similar temperatures to Monday expected, falling to overnight lows of 13°C.

Wednesday is expected to see a more damp start to the day with rain starting from 7pm and temperatures only reaching 16°C. Showers are expected to come to an end by 7pm before starting again on Thursday morning.

The penultimate working day of the week will mirror the remainder of the week. with Thursday’s rain kicking off at around 10am and running on-and-off until the early evening. Highs of 16°C are once again expected.

Friday is thought to be the driest day of the week, with no showers expected throughout the final day fo the week. This is matched with clear skies, clouding over into the evening with highs of 18°C.