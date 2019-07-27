What does the weather have in store for the last day of Sunderland Airshow?
Sunderland Airshow has been hit by the weather so far this year.
Rain on Friday night was followed by showers, visibility problems, wind and low cloud cover today, which saw several displays cancelled in the morning and nothing at all able to take to the air after lunch.
As well as unfavourable conditions on the seafront, there were problems with visibility at Newcastle Airport.
Planes travelling to the show from other areas of the country were also affected.
So what does the weather have in store for the thousands who are expected to flock to the seafront tomorrow?
The Met Office says it will be another rather cloudy and humid day.
Most parts should stay dry, however isolated showers are possible, whilst some sea fret could continue to move into coastal parts. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Visibility is expected to be good.
Fun on the ground tomorrow starts at 10.30am, with flying displays from noon to 2.20pm and then 3.10pm to 5pm.
Hour by hour:
9am: Cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain, maximum 18C
10am: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
11am: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
Noon: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
1pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
2pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
3pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
4pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
5pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18