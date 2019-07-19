Wet weather for Sunderland expected for the weekend - this is when to expect the downpour to begin
A bright and sunny start to the day is expected to make way for a heavy downpour and possibly thundery showers.
The Met Office has predicted occasional heavy rain for today, Friday, July 19.
While it will be dry and largely sunny initially, it will become increasingly cloudy during the morning.
Prolonged rain will spread from the southwest during the afternoon, heavy at times, along with hill fog in the west.
Cloud will build from around 1pm, with the rain due to fall from around 4pm and heaviest around 7pm.
The maximum temperature today is expected to be 20 °C.
Tonight, it will be cloudy with occasional outbreaks of heavy rain slowly moving northwards, drier in the south later, with perhaps a few clear spells.
The minimum temperature is likely to be around 15 °C.
Tomorrow, after overnight cloud, rain will break up into heavy, locally thundery showers.
It will be drier and brighter from the west during the afternoon, but showers perhaps persisting in the east.
The maximum temperature 21 °C.
The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is bright and largely dry on Sunday, with wind and rain overnight, locally heavy on hills.
The wind will ease on Monday and it will become warm and locally sunny into Tuesday, particularly in the east.
The long range forecast, from Tuesday into August, says northwest parts will see spells of rain as well as some periods of strong wind bringing a risk of coastal gales, while southern and southeastern parts of the UK should see much drier and warmer weather.