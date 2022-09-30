Weekend weather: What's in store for Sunderland according to the latest Met Office forecast

As the nights draw in and the trees start to shed their leaves, autumn is very much in the air, but will this weekend be a time to put on your raincoat or enjoy a walk at the coast and end of season barbecue.

Here’s a run down of the weekend weather for Sunderland as forecast by the Met Office.

Friday afternoon will see a band of heavy rain pass over the city which will start at around midday, intensify through the afternoon and turn into sunshine and heavy showers by evening. Temperatures will peak at around 13 degrees Celsius with gusty winds through mid-afternoon reaching 45mph.

Saturday looks set to be a fine day with long spells of autumn sunshine and a temperature high of 15 degrees Celsius. It will be a fairly blustery day with westerly winds gusting up to 31mph throughout the afternoon.

Sunday will see another dry and bright day with a clear morning followed by sunny spells. It will be a calmer day, with westerly winds reaching a maximum speed of 26mph. The chance of rain is forecast at less than five per cent throughout the day.