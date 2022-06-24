Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North East region is set to see some warm temperatures over the coming days – but as well as needing your suncream and sunglasses, you might have to pack your rain coat as there could be showers in store!

Met Office forecasters say Sunderland can expect to see highs of 20°C over Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 with a combination of sunshine, some cloud cover and a chance of light rain.

Here we take a closer look at the weather service’s predictions to help you plan your weekend:

Saturday, June 25

Forecasters say we can expect to see sunshine for most of Saturday with temperatures between 13°C and 20°C.

The warm weather will hit a peak at around midday, with the highest temperatures continuing through until 5pm.

Have that suncream ready between 12pm and 3pm, as UV levels will be most high then too.

If you’re going out in the afternoon, there’s a 40% chance of showers between 4pm and 7pm.

Best to pack an umbrella!

Sunday, June 26

It’s another mild one forecast for Sunday, with temperatures between 12°C and 18°C.

If you’re hoping to make the most of the sunshine, you’re better being up early with cloudy conditions creeping in by lunchtime.

At time of writing, there’s a less than 10% chance of rain throughout the day – so it’s the perfect time for a day out.