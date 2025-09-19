Weekend forecast: Met Office predicting wet weather across the region

The Met Office forecast for the coming days isn’t looking great for those of us hoping to get out the house.

Weather warnings are in place for much of the North East and beyond, which is set to be a promenent part of the weekend forecast.

After a warm, sunny end to the working week things are expected to shift into Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in the North East.

Rain is expected to kick in overnight into Saturday, September 20 and continue through the full day, only coming to an end in the early hours of Sunday.

This is thought to be macthed with a fall in temperatures from around 15°C overnight falling as daylight approaches to 13°C, where the mercury is expected to remain until Saturday evening.

These temperatures will fall further overnight as low as 8°C and will not rise again to double figures until 10am on Sunday morning.

The second day of the weekend is expected to be much clearer following the deluge of rain the previous day. Sunny spells are expected from around 7am until sunset, altough temperatures will remain low with peaks of 12°C expected.

Saturday’s wet conditions are thought to no bring any rain on Saturday, although gusts of up to 30 miles per hour are predicted for Sunday afternoon.

Although the sunny spells are expected to continue into the new week, Monday will see cooler temperatures with overnight lows of 6°C only rising to a high of 14°C.