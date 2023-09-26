Weather warning issued with threat of danger to life as Storm Agnes set to batter Sunderland
First named storm of the season set to hit city.
The Met Offices has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for Sunderland as Storm Agnes is set to unleash its wrath on the UK.
The weather warning for "strong and disruptive" winds is in place from midday on Wednesday September 27 until 7am on Thursday September 28.
A statement on the Met Office website said injuries and danger to life are possible from "flying debris" with the threat of power cuts "likely" and the possibility of damage to buildings.
Travel is also expected to be disrupted with some bridges closed and disruption and possible cancellation to road, rail, air and ferry services.
The statement added: "There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads."
The hourly breakdown for Sunderland shows winds increasing overnight on Wednesday and into the early hours of Thursday morning, peaking at over 40 miles per hour.
The probability of rain peaks at 60% mid to late Wednesday afternoon before petering out in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Temperatures during this period will range between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius.
Storm Agnes is the first named storm of the autumn and winter season with winds of up to 75mph expected to be unleashed on coastal areas along the Irish Sea.