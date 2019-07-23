Weather warning issued for thunderstorms across the North East
We had been promised one of the hottest weeks of the year so far, but now the Met Office is warning the region could see thunderstorms this evening.
The weather forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning covering most of England, Wales, and Scotland for Tuesday, July 23.
Meteorologists are warning that there could be scattered thunderstorms between 6.00pm and 9.00am on Wednesday, July 24, across the region, including Sunderland, South Tyneside, North Tyneside, and Hartlepool.
Temperatures are still set to reach a scorching 27°C, but it is likely to feel muggy as the North East misses out on the bright sunshine much of the rest of the country is enjoying.
The Met Office has warned that there could be travel disruption and flash flooding when the thunderstorms hit and there is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of south-west and southern England this evening, moving north quickly across the UK overnight, clearing Scotland and eastern England by mid-morning on Wednesday.
Although some places will miss the thunderstorms altogether, where they do occur there is the potential for frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, as well as sudden downpours in a few places.
Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "The UK will experience another pulse of high temperatures this week, with the possibility of records being broken for not only July but also all-time records. Conditions will feel much more comfortable for all by the time we get to Friday."