Weather warning issued for thunderstorms across the North East
We had been promised one of the hottest days of the year so far on Saturday, but now the Met Office is warning the region could see thunder storms this evening.
The weather forecaster has issued a Yellow weather warning covering the north east of England and the south east of Scotland for Saturday, June 29.
Forecasters are warning that there could be thunderstorms between 6pm and midnight across the region.
Temperatures are set to reach a warm 20° but it is likely to feel muggy as the North East misses out on the sunshine heatwave much of the rest of the country is enjoying.
The Met Office has warned that there could be travel disruption and sudden flooding when the thunderstorms hit and there is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.