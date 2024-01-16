Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland has been issued with a Yellow Weather Warning for snow and ice with a risk of injuries and disruption to travel.

The weather warning will come into force at midnight and will run until midday tomorrow (Wednesday).

A Yellow Weather Warning has been issued for Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the Met Office website said: "A mixture of sleet, snow and ice could cause travel disruption with a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

"There is a small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable with a risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."

The Met office is currently forecasting a 70% to 80% risk of snow from 1pm until 3pm today (Tuesday January 16) with temperatures forecast to peak this afternoon at three degrees Celsius.

There is a chance of further snow in the early hours of Wednesday morning with a 40% to 50% probability of further snow between midnight and 2am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overnight temperatures will fall to minus three degrees Celsius with a windchill of minus eight degrees Celsius.

After any potential snow clears, Wednesday is then forecast to be sunny and dry but temperatures are not forecast to rise above freezing.

There is the potential for further snow on Thursday morning with a 30% to 40% risk of further flurries between 6am and 9am. It will then be another bright but cold day with temperatures peaking at one degree Celsius and a windchill of minus seven degrees Celsius.