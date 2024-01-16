Weather warning for snow and ice issued for Sunderland, with 'risk of injuries and travel disruption'
The Met Office is forecasting potential snowfall today.
Sunderland has been issued with a Yellow Weather Warning for snow and ice with a risk of injuries and disruption to travel.
The weather warning will come into force at midnight and will run until midday tomorrow (Wednesday).
A statement on the Met Office website said: "A mixture of sleet, snow and ice could cause travel disruption with a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
"There is a small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable with a risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."
The Met office is currently forecasting a 70% to 80% risk of snow from 1pm until 3pm today (Tuesday January 16) with temperatures forecast to peak this afternoon at three degrees Celsius.
There is a chance of further snow in the early hours of Wednesday morning with a 40% to 50% probability of further snow between midnight and 2am.
Overnight temperatures will fall to minus three degrees Celsius with a windchill of minus eight degrees Celsius.
After any potential snow clears, Wednesday is then forecast to be sunny and dry but temperatures are not forecast to rise above freezing.
There is the potential for further snow on Thursday morning with a 30% to 40% risk of further flurries between 6am and 9am. It will then be another bright but cold day with temperatures peaking at one degree Celsius and a windchill of minus seven degrees Celsius.
Friday should see temperatures start to rise ahead of the weekend with the mercury currently forecast to peak at around four degrees Celsius in the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to remain above freezing overnight.