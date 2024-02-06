Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Yellow Weather Warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office for the North East with the risk of power cuts and disruption to travel.

The warning is in place from 6am on Thursday (February 8) until 6am Friday.

A statement on the Met Office website said: "A period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and into Friday morning.

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

"There is a also small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel."

Sunderland is forecast to currently be just outside the weather warning with the coast set to miss the worst of the weather. However, other parts of the region such as Durham fall within the zone.

Thursday in Sunderland is currently forecast to be generally overcast during the day with temperatures peaking at a chilly four degrees Celsius.

Easterly winds will bring a windchill of minus two degrees Celsius.