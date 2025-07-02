Weather: Met Office warns of travel disruption after North East thunderstorm warning

A new weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office.

Covering much of the North East including Tyne and Wear and Northumberland as well as much of south east Scotland, the warning is in place across much of Wednesday afternoon.

Kicking off from 11am on Wednesday, July 2, the warning runs until 6pm the same day.

A weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for parts of the North East. Picture: Pacemaker

The Met Office is warning driving conditions are expected to be impacted by spray and standing water, which may result in longer journey times by car and bus.

Delays to other public transport services such as trains may also occur.

Power issues may also occur, with the weather service warning of “likely” power cuts, while some homes may experience some flooding.

The Met Office forecast for the region shows rain beginning at around 11am, when the warning also comes into place.

Rain will grow in intensity throughout the following hours, peaking at 2pm before coming to a stop in the early evening. This will be matched with high wind speeds between 3pm and 5pm.

Temperatures of 15°C are expected throughout the day, only falling once the sun sets.

