January has seen a tough month for the North East, with weather warnings of ice and wind alongside storms and long cold spells - but how long will the bad weather last?

After a series of warning, cold snaps and storms, all we want to see is a bit us sun and for Spring to hurry up, but what can we expect throughout February?

The Met Office’s long range forecast is split into two sections and runs for one month into the future.

Storm Eowyn battered the North East in January. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

After a dry remainder of this week with sunny spells leading into the weekend, the Met Office is expecting things to shift into the new month.

For the period from Saturday, February 1 until Monday, February 10 the long range forecast reads: “Cloud and periods of wet weather will probably affect north and north-western parts of the UK at times, particularly early in this period.

“Some heavy rain is possible which could be accompanied by some spells of strong winds. South of this, across the rest of the UK, it is likely to be more settled and whilst some rain can't be ruled out at times, it should be predominantly dry through this period, or certainly drier than it has been.

“Winds will be lighter and this will bring the risk of mist and freezing fog patches and overnight frosts. Overall, temperatures will probably be close to normal for most, but it is likely to be quite mild at times over the north and northwest of the UK.”

Moving into the second half of the month, the forecast is more vague, reading: “Some periods of unsettled weather are likely at first bringing spells of rain and strong winds, mainly across the north of the UK but also spreading further south at times.

“Toward late February, drier, more settled conditions could develop more widely again, particularly in the south but perhaps spreading further north at times. Temperatures probably close to average overall, but some milder spells are likely - especially in the north.”