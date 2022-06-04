Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having played the first of two shows on Friday, June 3, the pop superstar is set to wow crowds again on Saturday, June 4 – but with so many spectators set to attend the open-air shows, eyes are firmly on the weather forecast.

So far throughout the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend, we have been blessed with sunny spells and dry weather as temperatures have averaged around 16°C.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland ahead of the second Ed Sheeran concert.

Ed Sheeran will play Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.

Saturday, June 3

According to Met Office forecasters, Saturday looks set to be a mostly cloudy day with some sunny spells forecast during the late afternoon.Saturday evening looks set to be mainly overcast however it should remain dry – meaning those standing at Ed Sheeran shouldn’t get wet.

Temperatures are also set to be milder than what we’ve experienced in recent days, with highs of 12°C.

The stage set-up for the gigs is something the Stadium of Light hasn’t seen for a long time, with Sheeran taking up a circular podium where the centre circle would usually be placed.

This allows fans to use all four stands of the ground with all eyes on the stage.