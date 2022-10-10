Weather for the week ahead: What’s in store for Sunderland according to the Met Office

The warm days of summer are beginning to become an increasingly distant memory but is this week going to be the time to start digging out your winter coat from the cupboard?

Here’s what this week’s weather has in store for Sunderland according to the Met Office.

Monday looks set to be a clear and bright day with long spells of sunshine. The forecast for rain is below five per cent throughout the day. It looks set to be a breezy day with westerly winds gusting up to 27mph. Temperatures will peak at around 13 degrees Celsius falling to nine degrees overnight.

Tuesday will be another dry and bright day with long spells of sunshine throughout the day and the forecast of rain again below five per cent. It will be a less breezy day with westerly winds of around 10mph. Temperatures will rise to 14 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday will start off with sunny spells but cloud will build to give an overcast afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of light rain at around 4pm. South westerly winds will gust up to 26mph and temperatures in the afternoon will rise to 14 degrees Celsius.

Thursday will be a cloudy day with the chance of rain forecast at 10 per cent throughout the day. South easterly winds will pick up throughout the day with gusts of up to 26mph by nightfall. Temperatures rise to around 12 degrees Celsius.

It looks set to be a dry, bright and at times windy week of weather in Sunderland.