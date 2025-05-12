According to the Met Office we have had the driest spring in nearly 70 years, but will this week see the warm sunny weather continue, or will it be time to dig out your umbrella?

The forecast is once again set for plenty of sunshine with pleasantly warm temperatures, although not quite as warm as those experienced at the start of the month.

Check out the current Met Office forecast for Sunderland for the week ahead.

Once morning coastal cloud burns away, today (Monday) is forecast to be warm and sunny with temperatures rising to seventeen degrees Celsius in fairly light easterly winds. The chance of rain is less than five percent throughout the day.

Tuesday is forecast to be a clear and sunny day with cloud free skies and temperatures rising to 16 degrees Celsius. The temperature will be pegged back by light north easterly winds. The chance of rain is less than five percent throughout the day.

Wednesday is set to be the cloudiest day of the week with low coastal cloud in the morning burning back to leave a clear and sunny afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 13 degrees Celsius in moderate north to north easterly winds. The chance of rain is less than five percent throughout the day.

Thursday is set to be a clear and sunny day. Temperatures will rise to 14 degrees Celsius but it will feel cool in a stiff northerly wind. The chance of rain is less than five percent throughout the day.

Friday is forecast to be another predominantly clear and sunny day with temperatures rising to 16 degrees Celsius. There will be less than a five percent chance of rain throughout the day. Winds will be moderate and from the north.

Saturday is set to be a day of sunny spells and patchy light cloud. Temperatures will rise to 16 degrees Celsius in a moderate northerly breeze. There will be less than a five percent chance of rain throughout the day.

Sunday is set to be a similar day with sunny spells and less than a five percent chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to 15 degrees Celsius in a moderate northerly wind.

This is the current Met Office forecast at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.