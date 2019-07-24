Watch the moment a dramatic lightning strike illuminated the sky over Sunderland
As Sunderland and the rest of the North East braces itself for more storms, we look at the shocking moment lightning filled the sky over the city.
A Yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office, with the wet weather expected to kick in on Thursday, July 25.
But parts of the North East were given an early taster of what’s to come in the early hours of Wednesday, July 24 – with one Echo reader capturing dramatic footage of a lightning flash.
Lauren Thompson, who works as a customer service adviser, took this video at 4am from her Silksworth home.
The natural phenomenon illuminated the dark sky with shades of pink and purple, with forks of lightning visible underneath the black clouds.
Lauren, 25, added: “I couldn’t believe the lightning, I was pleased I caught it on camera.”