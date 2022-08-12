Watch: sea fret rolls in at Roker Beach

What a difference a day makes.

By Graham Murray
Friday, 12th August 2022, 12:41 pm
On Thursday, folk were out enjoying the sunshine on Sunderland’s beaches.

By the afternoon of Friday, August 12, the sun could barely be seen through the thick sea fret engulfing Roker Beach.

The Met Office predicts a fine evening mist of Wearside as we head into the weekend.

Sea fret at Sunderland's Roker Beach on the afternoon of August 12, 2022.

And you can find out more about more about the foggy phenomenon here.

