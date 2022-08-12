Watch: sea fret rolls in at Roker Beach

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, folk were out enjoying the sunshine on Sunderland’s beaches.

By the afternoon of Friday, August 12, the sun could barely be seen through the thick sea fret engulfing Roker Beach.

The Met Office predicts a fine evening mist of Wearside as we head into the weekend.

Sea fret at Sunderland's Roker Beach on the afternoon of August 12, 2022.

