High winds have been battering Wearside since the afternoon of Wednesday, February 16, when Storm Dudley arrived in the North East,

And with an amber warning in place until midnight from the Met Office, plus Storm Eunice waiting in the wings, things are unlikely to calm down any time soon.

But nothing stops hardy Sunderland folk from getting their dogs out for a walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strongs winds at Seaburn Beach after Storm Dudley and ahead of Storm Eunice.