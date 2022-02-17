Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice: Watch as sands blast across the beach in high winds at Seaburn

It’s enough to give ‘a day at the beach’ a whole new meaning.

By Graham Murray
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 1:44 pm

High winds have been battering Wearside since the afternoon of Wednesday, February 16, when Storm Dudley arrived in the North East,

And with an amber warning in place until midnight from the Met Office, plus Storm Eunice waiting in the wings, things are unlikely to calm down any time soon.

But nothing stops hardy Sunderland folk from getting their dogs out for a walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Strongs winds at Seaburn Beach after Storm Dudley and ahead of Storm Eunice.

Our snapper Stu grabbed this footage of a sand-blasted beach stroll.

SeaburnStorm EuniceNorth EastMet OfficeSunderland