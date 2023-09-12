Watch dramatic footage as Washington Village is submerged underwater following thunderstorm
'The water was up to the bumpers on the cars'.
Following the weekend's thunderstorms, dramatic footage has emerged showing Washington Village resembling more of a boating lake.
The video footage, which was captured by Eleanor Roslyn and posted on social media, shows the road completely submerged by water which had overflowed onto the pavement and part of the village green with the central area of shrubs and plants becoming an island surrounded by floodwater.
A river of water can be seen flowing down the road past The Forge restaurant toward the Cross Keys Pub and the Green Cafe.
The cafe's supervisor, Ciara Youll, was enjoying a Sunday dinner in the Forge when the deluge took place at around 3pm.
She said: "All of the road was underwater, which was up to the bumpers on the cars. The water was lapping up to the doors of the cafe and the Forge had to close its front door to stop the water getting in.
"Every time a bus went past there was a tidal wave of water coming down the street. Whenever we get a deluge like that the roads in the Village seem to flood massively."
The torrential rain and thunderstorms brought to an end a week of hot sunny weather with temperatures peaking in Sunderland at 26 degrees Celsius.
Nationally the Met Office said it was the first time that temperatures in excess of 30 degrees Celsius had been recorded on seven consecutive days in September.