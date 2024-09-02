Thunderstorms warning remains in place for Sunderland - the real chance of extreme weather
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering much of the UK, which is in place until 11.59pm on Monday, September 2.
The agency has warned of potential flooding, and lighting strikes knocking out train and Metro services and other infrastructure.
However, the detailed forecast for Sunderland so far is for much milder weather.
Temperatures are forecast to be in the high teens, reaching a peak of 19C around 3pm, with misty conditions.
Light rain is forecast for 3pm and 4pm, before drying up again, according to the Met Office.
Tuesday is forecast for sunny spells and temperatures in the mid teens, peaking at 19C in the late afternoon.
Wednesday is also forecast for sunny spells, with slightly higher temperatures potentially reaching 20C.
The rest of the week is so far forecast to be grey, but with the milder temperatures remaining.
