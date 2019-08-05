Thunderstorms in the North East: Your pictures as lightning illuminates the sky
What a night that was!
The sun may be shining this morning – but it was a stormy night across the North East region as thunderstorms rounded off the weekend on Sunday, August 4.
We were drenched with heavy rain as strikes of lightning lit up the sky, and there are thought to be more thunderstorms on the way, according to the Met Office’s latest forecast.
But the weather did not stop any of you. Armed with your cameras, you were ready for the storms and you managed to capture some breathtaking pictures of the storms in action.
Your snaps showcase spectacular colours, forked lightning and menacing clouds and we’re on the hunt for more.
If you have a weather picture to share, you can tag us on Twitter or send it to our Facebook inbox. Don’t forget to tell us where it was taken.