Weather experts are warning of thunderstorms on the horizon to put the dampeners on the present summery days.

Sunderland and most of the rest of the UK has been basking in warm temperatures and glorious sunshine the past few days as the summer appears to have finally arrived.

But the majority of the country is set for stormier times later this week, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms covering the majority of England on Thursday, August 1.

Thankfully the city is so far out of the danger zone - though weather, as we know, is subject to change.

The warning is in place from 12noon to midnight, with the storms due to just miss Sunderland, Seaham and Durham City, hitting just south of us, including Peterlee, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

The Met Office warning reads: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Thursday and may lead to some disruption.”

Experts warn spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with the potential for lightning strikes knocking out train and bus services.

Power cuts, building floods and storm damage are also possible, the agency said.

However, the forecast for Sunderland remains warm and sunny, with temperatures peaking around 21°C on Thursday.