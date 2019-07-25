Thunderstorm warning for North East as scorching weather continues
The North East is braced for thunderstorms tonight as the hot weather continues.
With Britain tipped to have its hottest day since records began today, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the entire east of the country, with the north expected to bear the brunt.
The warning is in place from 3pm this afternoon, Thursday, July 25, to 4am tomorrow.
The Met Office says: “Following a hot day (in places exceptionally so), scattered thunderstorms are likely to break out from late afternoon onwards.
“While some areas, particularly in the south of the warning area may well avoid the storms, where they do occur they could produce 20-30 mm of rain in less than an hour, along with frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds.
“Perhaps the main focus will be later in the evening and into the first part of the night across northern England and southern and eastern parts of Scotland, where storms could be more widespread and locally intense.
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
“There is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lightning strikes, hail or sudden gusts of wind.”