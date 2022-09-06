Thunder and lightning: When does the Met Office think storms will hit Sunderland this week?

The start of September usually means weather forecasts calm down after the warmer months, but the Met Office is predicting thunder and lightning over the next couple of days instead of calmer conditions.

No weather warnings have been put in place although the weather service is predicting thunder and lightning in similar levels to how storms developed over southern areas across Monday, September 5.

The Met Office believe any thunder and lightning will develop through the late evening and into the night but will leave dry weather for the following morning.

LThunder and lightning: When does the met office think storms will hit Sunderland this week? (Photo by Greg Wood / AFP)

When is thunder and lightning expected to hit Sunderland?

Predictions from the Met Office see Tuesday, September 6 as remaining cloudy with showers expected around midday and 7pm before the worst of the weather starts at 10pm.

The storm is expected to only last a couple of hours before rainfall stops and any further activity subsides. This will still leave cloudy skies across the majority of Wearside, although any chances of further stormy weather or rainfall is minimal until Thursday, September 8.

Another Weather Service, WXCharts, is expecting heavy rain throughout Tuesday evening with showers continuing into Wednesday morning.

Why are these storms not being given a weather warning?

Thunderstorms in the North East back in August were given a yellow weather warning by the Met Office, meaning the weather patterns expected could have an impact on daily life, although it may just be low levels of disruption.

A yellow weather warning is the least severe of the levels of warnings and it means some minor disruption could occur. Some weather warnings mean the majority of people will still be able to go ahead with their daily routine, although some will struggle, while others may mean more severe impacts could happen, but it is less likely.