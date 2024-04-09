Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While Sunderland has avoided some of the severe scenes suffered by other parts of the country, it has still been an undeniably soggy day in the city.

And while extreme flooding is not on the cards, neither is the sunshine.

The weather is forecast to dry up from late afternoon, with no rain predicted to fall from 5pm onwards - though grey clouds will remain, with temperatures around eight degrees.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 10, is set to start off dry, according to the Met Office, but heavy rain is expected to begin again by 12pm and continue through the afternoon, easing off around 5pm with another dry evening and night forecast.

Thursday is forecast to remain dry but cloudy, with temperatures reaching around 16 degrees, according to the Met Office.

Weather, of course, gets harder to predict the longer into time we look, but so far Friday and Saturday are forecast to remain dry with temperatures in the low-to-mid teens.