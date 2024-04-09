Sunderland weather and when the rain is forecast to stop
While Sunderland has avoided some of the severe scenes suffered by other parts of the country, it has still been an undeniably soggy day in the city.
And while extreme flooding is not on the cards, neither is the sunshine.
The weather is forecast to dry up from late afternoon, with no rain predicted to fall from 5pm onwards - though grey clouds will remain, with temperatures around eight degrees.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 10, is set to start off dry, according to the Met Office, but heavy rain is expected to begin again by 12pm and continue through the afternoon, easing off around 5pm with another dry evening and night forecast.
Thursday is forecast to remain dry but cloudy, with temperatures reaching around 16 degrees, according to the Met Office.
Weather, of course, gets harder to predict the longer into time we look, but so far Friday and Saturday are forecast to remain dry with temperatures in the low-to-mid teens.
Saturday is even forecast for some sunny spells, as is Sunday - though there is also a spell of rain forecast for the latter around 4pm.
