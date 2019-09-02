This is when it will rain in Sunderland this week
The morning will start with sunny intervals which will turn into clouds in the afternoon with a chance of rain at midday.
Temperatures have dropped again in Sunderland as highs aren’t expected to top 16°C in the city on Monday, September 2.
There’s also a chance of rain between 11am and 3pm and it will remain cloudy and overcast for the remainder of the day.
A Met Office spokesman said: “It will be a dry and bright start across the region, but thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread from the west this morning. Some heavier bursts likely on the hills, where it will become windy. Maximum temperature 16 °C.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
It will stay cloudy with spells of rain throughout the week and it isn’t forecast to get any hotter than 17°C – which is expected on Friday, September 6.
Rain is forecast for Wednesday and Friday but should hold off on Tuesday and Thursday.