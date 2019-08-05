This is when it will rain in Sunderland this week
Summer is here and the kids are well into the swing of the six weeks of school-free fun, but parents planning to take a trip into the great outdoors have the weather to contend with.
From heatwaves to torrential downpours, we’ve had a little bit of everything so far this summer.
But if you’re hoping to take some time off and enjoy a day at the beach, a country walk or any other fun outdoor activity, you’re going to have to plan ahead this week so you don’t get caught out by the rain.
Thursday is forecast to be the driest day of the week – although it will also be little bit cooler and cloudier.
Here’s a look at this week’s forecast:
Tuesday: High (temperature) 20°C, low (temperature) 14°C. Sunny intervals between 7am and 11am. There is a 40% chance of rain between 12pm and 5pm. Sunny intervals all evenings with a chance of rain at 7pm.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Wednesday: High 19°C, low 13°C. Sunny intervals between 7am and 1pm. There is then a 40-50% chance of rain between 1pm and 9pm.
Thursday: High 18°C, low 15°C. Sunny start to the morning which will remain until around 3pm. From 4pm it will be cloudy for the rest of the evening with a 10% chance of rain.
Friday: High 19°C, low 16°C. It’s forecast to rain pretty much all day with a heavy downpour from around 1pm.
Saturday: High 19°C, low 14°C. Sunny on the morning with a 50-60% chance of rain on the afternoon.
Sunday: High 18°C, low 12°C. Sunny intervals all day.