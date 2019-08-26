This is how long the sun will last in Sunderland following the hottest August Bank Holiday weekend
Sunderland has experienced the hottest ever August Bank Holiday weekend but how long will the sun last?
The weather has been great recently and the Met Office has claimed that this could be the hottest Bank Holiday weekend in August to date.
The Met Office recorded the highest temperature on Sunday, August 26 was 33.3°C, at Heathrow. The previous best late August Bank Holiday temperatures were 31.5°C also at Heathrow in 2001.
While Sunderland may not have had temperatures that high, it has had some very hot days over the Bank Holiday weekend with temperatures in the high 20’s but the perfect summer weather won’t last forever.
Bank Holiday Monday has seen great highs of 22°C and lows of 15°C and closed what has been a great long-weekend of weather.
Will sun continue on Tuesday, August 27?
Sunny intervals with highs of 20°C are predicted but they will change to a 40% chance of light showers by 12pm which will continue until 5pm. It will then be cloudy right through the evening.
Will there be showers on Wednesday, August 28?
Wednesday will be a cloudy but fairly mild day with highs of 20°Cbut light rain will arrive by 4pm with 50% chance of showers thereafter.
Thursday, August 29 is looking to be a better day
While highs will reach 19°C, it should be an overall sunny day with some cloud at around 1pm.
Friday, August 30 will see more cloud
Highs of 19°C will continue as cloud is predicted throughout the day.