Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After an initial warm spell earlier this month, the end of April has seen temperatures ramp up again, but how long will they be around?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conditions picked up over the weekend with those of us returning to work on Monday seeing a sunny day through office windows - a sight which has continued through this week.

The Met Office forecast has predicted things may be changing in the coming days, however - and those with a three day weekend may want to look away now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandhaven Beach, South Shields, has again been given Seaside Award status

How long will the warm spell continue in the North East?

The Met Office believes temperatures will continue to rise this week, peaking at 25°C in the early afternoon on Thursday, May 1.

With each day this week warmer than the day before, this trend will come to an end on Friday when conditions come crashing back down to earth. After the warmest day of the year on Thursday, temperatures will fall to overnight lows of 7 °C on Friday, May 2 and only rise as high as 14°C through the final day of the working week.

The weekend is set to see much of the same with overcast skies and highs of 13°C - conditions which are expected to continue into the new week, so we should all make the most of the warm weather while we can!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather service’s medium range forecast runs from the start of next week until mid-May and reads predicts the North East will see: “Mainly dry with spells of sunshine across the UK at the start of this period.

“A few showers are likely in places, mainly along coasts in the north and east, with a very small chance of some heavy showers in the far south early on Sunday. Into the following week, little change with a large amount of dry weather and sunny spells. Some showers or longer spells of rain may develop at times and if they do they are most likely to affect the north of the UK with little rainfall further south.

It adds: “Winds will mostly be light, but could become stronger at times in the far north. Temperatures will generally be near normal or slightly above.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.