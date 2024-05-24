The latest bank holiday weekend forecast for Sunderland, according to the Met Office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will it be sunglasses or waterproofs at the ready for this bank holiday weekend?

The latest bank holiday weekend is upon us and the Met Office has published its latest weather forecast for Sunderland.

Many people will be hoping for a day at the beach, a tipple in a beer garden or a barbecue with family and friends, but will the sun be shinning or do we need our umbrellas and waterproofs at the ready?

The current forecast suggests an unsettled picture with some sunshine, cloud and rain all in the mix across the long weekend.

Check out the latest Met Office weather forecast for Sunderland for the bank holiday weekend.

Saturday is currently forecast to be the best day of the weekend. It will be a sunny morning, although cloud will build by midday to give a generally cloudy afternoon. It is expected to be dry during the day with less than a 5% chance of rain in the morning, increasing to 10% in the afternoon. Cloud will increase during the evening with a 50% chance of light rain by nightfall. Temperatures will rise to 14 degrees Celsius in fairly light easterly winds.

Sunday looks to be an unsettled day with a 50% chance of light rain in the morning. This will give way to sunshine and showers in the afternoon and evening, the heaviest of which are currently expected at around 4pm when there is a 70% chance of rain. During the rest of the afternoon and evening there is currently a 40% to 50% chance of light rain showers. Temperatures will rise to 15 degrees Celsius in an easterly breeze.

Monday is currently forecast to be a day of sunshine and showers. The day will start with bright sunny spells but by 10am there will be a 40% chance of light rain showers. The chance of light rain showers will continue into the early afternoon, increasing to a 60% probability of heavy rain showers at 4pm. The chance of a light shower will continue into the evening. Temperatures will rise to 16 degrees Celsius in a south westerly breeze.