With the nights drawing in and the autumn equinox on Monday (September 22) the warm sunny weather is already beginning to fade into distant memories, but will we see an Indian Summer before the onset of winter?

September is often a pleasant month with settled conditions and the sun still holding sufficient warmth to make it feel like summer.

However, this year (2025) has seen the month dominated by low pressure, gusty winds and periods of rainfall.

But will we see a return to summer conditions in the North East in what remains of September and into early October?

Whilst the short-term Met Office forecast for the UK is for conditions to remain unsettled, there is some hope that the weather could settle down towards the end of the month.

The Met Office long range forecast for the period Sunday September 21 to Tuesday September 30 is “likely to be fairly unsettled at first, with areas of rain or showers, most widespread across central, southern and eastern areas, perhaps accompanied by some strong winds”.

Into next week, a northwest-southeast split is most likely, with some further rain or showers in southern and eastern areas, closest to an area of low pressure, whilst the best chance of longer, drier spells will be towards the north and northwest.

During this period conditions are likely to turn colder, with the potential for frosts as a more northerly air flow is established for a period of time.

Towards the end of September, the forecast does offer some hope of a potential return to more summer-like conditions.

The forecast on the Met Office website states: “Later in the period, more widely drier and settled conditions could develop as high pressure becomes slightly more influential, although probably still with a few coastal showers. Temperatures should gradually return closer to average.”

Confidence in the accuracy of the long range forecast into October is low but “slow-moving weather patterns are most likely, with high pressure probably close to the UK at times, at least initially”.

The forecast states: “This should offer some occasional periods of dry weather, but there is always the chance in this type of setup that areas of low pressure nearby could impact parts of the UK, leading to some wetter conditions at times.

“Temperatures will likely fluctuate either side of, but often close to, average.”

In summary, sadly, whilst conditions may improve your more likely to need to have your waterproofs at the ready rather than digging out your shades.